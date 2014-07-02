Kampinis purkštuvas

Itin ilgas kampinis purkštuvas (apie 1 m), užtikrinantis nesudėtingą sunkiai pasiekiamų vietų, pavyzdžiui, stogo lietvamzdžių ar transporto priemonių dugno, plovimą. Galima naudoti su visais Kärcher K2 - K7 serijos buitiniais slėginiais plautuvais.

Savybės ir privalumai
Itin ilgas kampinis purkštuvas (apie 1 m)
  • Lengva išvalyti sunkiai pasiekiamas vietas, pvz. latakus arba transporto priemonių apačią
Galingas valymas su aukštu slėgiu
  • Geresnis purvo skaidymas ir efektyvus valymas.
Aukšto slėgio - plokščia srovė
  • Valo net ir labai įsisenėjusį purvą
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 0,5
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 0,6
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 930 x 43 x 116
Videos
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Transporto priemonių apačios
  • Sunkiai pasiekiamoms vietoms (kampai, tarpai, plyšiai ir pan.)
  • Šiukšliadėžės
  • Vandens bačkų valymui
  • Automobilių ratų arkų valymui
  • Statinių valymui
  • Laiptai
Kampinis purkštuvas atsarginės dalys

Suraskite „Kärcher“ valymo įrangos atsargines dalis paprastai ir patogiai - įveskite Jūsų Karcher įrenginio (produkto) kodą, spauskite „ieškoti atsarginių dalių“ ir jas pasirinkite pateiktoje schemoje.