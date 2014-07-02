Lankstas

Lankstas, pasisukantis 180° laipsnių kampu, skirtas sunkiai pasiekiamoms vietoms, pavyzdžiui, langinėms, automobilių stogams ar šiltnamiams, plauti. Sujungimas: jungiamas tarp pistoleto ir antgalio ar prailginimo ir antgalio. Šis lankstus sujungimas užtikrina ergonomišką išplovimą.

Savybės ir privalumai
Lankstas, pasisukantis 180° laipsnių kampu
  • Sunkius darbus paverčia lengvais
Paslanki jungtis
  • Lengva išvalyti sunkiai pasiekiamas vietas, pvz. latakus arba transporto priemonių apačią
Lanksčiai pasukamas 180 ° kampu
  • Išplečia darbų galimybes, lengvas pritaikymas.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 0,2
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 0,3
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 214 x 47 x 84

Seniems purškimo pistoletams iki 2010 m (pistoletai M, 96, 97): adapteris M (2.643-950.0) reikalingas

Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Žaliuzės ir (arba) roletai
  • Žiemos sodams
  • Sunkiai pasiekiamoms vietoms (kampai, tarpai, plyšiai ir pan.)
  • Transporto priemonės