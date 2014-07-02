Pakeitimo tarpinių rinkinys

Pakeitimo tarpinių rinkinys lengvam tarpinių pakeitimui ir saugiam plovimo įrenginių priedų sujungimui

Pakeitimo tarpinių rinkinys, skirtas nesudėtingam tarpinių ir apsauginių kaiščių pakeitimui Karcher aukšto slėgio plovimo įrenginiuose.

Savybės ir privalumai
Pakeitimo tarpinės
  • Lengvai keičiamos pakaitinės tarpinės ir apsauginiai kištukai, skirti aukšto slėgio plovyklų priedams
Lengva pakeisti
  • Patogus vartotojui
Pakaitinės tarpinės
  • Ilgas tarnavimo laikas.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Spalva Juoda
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 17 x 17 x 13
Suderinami įrenginiai