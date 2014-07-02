Putų antgalis FJ 10 C 1 l Car
Automobilinis šampūnas + greito keitimo sistemos FJ 10 C putų antgalis. Lengvai keičiamas vienu spustelėjimu.
Putų antgalis su automobilių plovimo priemone. Greito keitimo sistema, leidžia greitai pakeisti skirtingas plovimo priemones vienu spustelėjimu. Ploviklio dozę galima lengvai reguliuoti su putų antgaliu (geltona rankenėlė). Tinka visiems Kärcher K 2 - K 7 aukšto slėgio įrenginių modeliams.
Savybės ir privalumai
Inovatyvus putų angalis
- Galingų putų generavimas ir naudojimas.
Rinkinyje
- Praktiškas rinkinys su įvairiomis valymo priemonėmis.
Greito perjungimo sistema
- Greitas ir patogus valiklio keitimas vienu paspaudimu.
Valymo priemonės dozavimo mazgas
- Valymo priemonės suvartojimas priklauso nuo naudojimo.
Skaidri valymo priemonės talpa
- Visada matomas turinys.
Specifikacijos
Techniniai duomenys
|Spalva
|Antracitas
|Svoris (kg)
|1,3
|Svoris (su pakuote) (kg)
|1,3
|Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm)
|103 x 201 x 260
|Suderinamumas
|Seniems purškimo pistoletams iki 2010 m (pistoletai M, 96, 97): adapteris M (2.643-950.0) reikalingas
Pritaikymo sritys
- Transporto priemonės
- Mobilūs namai
Putų antgalis FJ 10 C 1 l Car atsarginės dalys
Suraskite „Kärcher“ valymo įrangos atsargines dalis paprastai ir patogiai - įveskite Jūsų Karcher įrenginio (produkto) kodą, spauskite „ieškoti atsarginių dalių“ ir jas pasirinkite pateiktoje schemoje.