Putų antgalis FJ 10 C 1 l Car

Automobilinis šampūnas + greito keitimo sistemos FJ 10 C putų antgalis. Lengvai keičiamas vienu spustelėjimu.

Putų antgalis su automobilių plovimo priemone. Greito keitimo sistema, leidžia greitai pakeisti skirtingas plovimo priemones vienu spustelėjimu. Ploviklio dozę galima lengvai reguliuoti su putų antgaliu (geltona rankenėlė). Tinka visiems Kärcher K 2 - K 7 aukšto slėgio įrenginių modeliams.

Savybės ir privalumai
Inovatyvus putų angalis
  • Galingų putų generavimas ir naudojimas.
Rinkinyje
  • Praktiškas rinkinys su įvairiomis valymo priemonėmis.
Greito perjungimo sistema
  • Greitas ir patogus valiklio keitimas vienu paspaudimu.
Valymo priemonės dozavimo mazgas
  • Valymo priemonės suvartojimas priklauso nuo naudojimo.
Skaidri valymo priemonės talpa
  • Visada matomas turinys.
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Spalva Antracitas
Svoris (kg) 1,3
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 1,3
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 103 x 201 x 260
Suderinamumas Seniems purškimo pistoletams iki 2010 m (pistoletai M, 96, 97): adapteris M (2.643-950.0) reikalingas
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Transporto priemonės
  • Mobilūs namai
