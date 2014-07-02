VP 180 S purškimo antgalis su lankstu K 2 - K 7

VP 180 S: purškimo antgalis su lankstu, slėgio reguliavimu ir pritaikoma 360° jungtimi puikiai tinka sunkiai pasiekiamoms vietoms valyti.

Savybės ir privalumai
Lengva reguliuoti
  • Slėgis gali būti pritaikomas pagal valymo paskirtį.
Taupo laiką
  • Nereikia pakeisti antgalio
Lanksti jungtis
  • Reguliuojamas 360 laipsnių lankstas
Specifikacijos

Techniniai duomenys

Spalva Juoda
Svoris (kg) 0,2
Svoris (su pakuote) (kg) 0,2
Matmenys (I x P x A) (mm) 166 x 42 x 62
Videos
Suderinami įrenginiai
Pritaikymo sritys
  • Sunkiai pasiekiamoms vietoms (kampai, tarpai, plyšiai ir pan.)
  • Automobilių ratų arkų valymui
  • Gėlių vazonai
  • Šiukšliadėžės