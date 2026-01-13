Hose trolley HC 50

Promo hose trolley HC 50, 15 m standard hose (1/2"), G3/4 tap adaptor, 3 x base connectors 1/2", 1 x base connector 1/2" with Aqua Stop.

Promotional offer. Hose trolley sets are ideal for watering medium-sized to large areas and gardens. Equipment: hose trolley for 50 m 1/2" hose, incl. 15 m 1/2" standard hose, G3/4 tap adapter, 3 x base connectors 1/2", 1 x base connector 1/2" with Aqua Stop. Convenient mobile use, large wheels for high stability. Everything you need for the perfect garden. Modern, compact hose trolleys allow quick and easy hose winding. Kärcher hose trolleys are compatible with all available click systems.

Specifikācijas

Tehniskie dati

Šļūtenes garums (m) 15
Šļūtenes ietilpība spolē (m) maks. 15 (1/2")
Krāsa melna
Svars (kg) 3.8
Svars, ieskaitot iepakojumu (kg) 5.1
Izmēri (G x P x A) (mm) 480 x 500 x 745

Savienojot šos produktus ar dzeramā ūdens tīklu, Jums jāievēro EN 1717 prasības. Ja nepieciešams, sazinieties ar sanitārā dienesta speciālistu!

