Premium šļūtenes pakaramais ar kasti
Robust Premium Hose Hanger with box for easy mounting to the wall. Practical and space-saving hose stowage. With storage case for sprayers, connectors, and garden gloves and storage box for garden scissors, etc. Suitable for all common hoses.
The robust Kärcher Premium Hose Hanger with box is ideal for easy mounting to the wall. It is space-saving and offers a variety of storage possibilities for nozzles and spray guns. In addition, it comes was a storage case for connectors, sprayers and garden gloves. But there is more: To keep all gardening tools in order, the Premium Hose Hanger comes with a storage box for garden shears, shovels, and other gardening tools. It is suitable for all common garden hoses. The innovative hose storage systems from Kärcher set new standards in function, design and quality. They allow quick and easy un- and rewinding of the hose - while saving space. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Īpašības un ieguvumi
Iespēja uzglabāt uzgaļus un strūklas pistoles
Praktiska un vietu taupoša šļūtenes uzglabāšana
- Viss ir sakārtoti uzglabāts vienā vietā.
- Piemērots visām populārākajām dārza šļūtenēm
Izturīgi materiāli
- Izturīgs.
Uzglabāšanas kārba šļūteņu savienotājiem, izsmidzinātājiem un dārza cimdiem
Sienas balstenis
- Viegla stiprināšana pie sienas
Uzglabāšanas kārba dārza grieznēm, lāpstām un citiem dārza rīkiem
Specifikācijas
Tehniskie dati
|Šļūtenes ietilpība spolē (m)
|maks. 35 (1/2") / maks. 25 (5/8") / maks. 20 (3/4")
|Krāsa
|melna
|Svars (kg)
|1.4
|Svars, ieskaitot iepakojumu (kg)
|1.4
|Izmēri (G x P x A) (mm)
|150 x 300 x 460
