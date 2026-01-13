Premium šļūtenes spole HR 7.300
Watering Station for the practical and space-saving stowage of hoses and garden accessories. With removable drum, storage possibility for nozzles, spray guns, and spray lances and spacious storage box.
Compact Watering Station! The ready-to-use Premium Hose Reel HR 7.300 for mobile or stationary usage serves perfectly to water smaller and mid-sized areas and gardens. Thanks to its various stowage possibilities everything is in one place - finally. The features: removable drum (2 in 1), accessory holders to orderly store spray guns and nozzles, accessory box to store other garden tools like e.g. shares, shovels, garden gloves, etc. Including wall bracket and 2 hose connectors plus additional clamp for spray lances. Suitable for all common hoses (capacity: 30 m 1/2" hose or 20 m 5/8" hose or 12 m 3/4"). Fully assembled. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Īpašības un ieguvumi
2 šļūtenes savienojumi
Noņemams šļūtenes korpuss (divi vienā)
Iespēja uzglabāt uzgaļus un strūklas pistoles
Piederumu turētājs smidzinātāju caurulēm vai smidzinātājiem, kamēr tie ir pievienoti šļūtenei
Ietilpīga uzglabāšanas kārba dārza cimdiem, grieznēm, lāpstām u. c.
Kapacitāte: 30 m 1/2" šļūtene vai 20 m 5/8" šļūtene, vai 12 m 3/4" šļūtene
- Piemērots visām populārākajām dārza šļūtenēm
Izturīgi materiāli
- Izturīgs.
- Gatava izmantošanai
Sienas balstenis
- Laistīšanas stacija praktiskai un vietu taupošai šļūteņu un dārza piederumu uzglabāšanai
- Viegla stiprināšana pie sienas
Specifikācijas
Tehniskie dati
|Krāsa
|melna
|Svars (kg)
|3.1
|Svars, ieskaitot iepakojumu (kg)
|4
|Izmēri (G x P x A) (mm)
|290 x 515 x 510
