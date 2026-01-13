Šļūtenes pakaramais Plus

Robust Hose Hanger Plus for easy mounting to the wall. Practical and space-saving hose stowage. With storage case for nozzles, spray guns, connectors, and garden gloves. Suitable for all common hoses.

The robust Hose Hanger Plus is ideal for easy mounting to the wall. It is space-saving and offers a variety of storage possibilities for nozzles and spray guns. In addition, it comes with a storage case for connectors, sprayers and garden gloves. It is suitable for all common garden hoses. The innovative hose storage systems from Kärcher set new standards in function, design and quality. They allow quick and easy un- and rewinding of the hose - while saving space. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!

Īpašības un ieguvumi
Iespēja uzglabāt uzgaļus un strūklas pistoles
Praktiska un vietu taupoša šļūtenes uzglabāšana
  • Viss ir sakārtoti uzglabāts vienā vietā.
  • Piemērots visām populārākajām dārza šļūtenēm
Izturīgi materiāli
  • Izturīgs.
Uzglabāšanas kārba šļūteņu savienotājiem, izsmidzinātājiem un dārza cimdiem
Sienas balstenis
  • Viegla stiprināšana pie sienas
Specifikācijas

Tehniskie dati

Šļūtenes ietilpība spolē (m) maks. 35 (1/2") / maks. 25 (5/8") / maks. 20 (3/4")
Krāsa melna
Svars (kg) 0.7
Svars, ieskaitot iepakojumu (kg) 0.7
Izmēri (G x P x A) (mm) 145 x 300 x 305
INTERNETA VEIKALS
MAKSĀŠANAS VEIDI

Ar maksājumu karti tiešsaistē vai ar bankas pārskaitījumu.

PREČU PIEGĀDE

Piegāde 7,99 EUR apmērā ar DPD kurjeru visā Latvijā.

ATBALSTS GODA ĢIMENĒM, VALSTS ASINSDONORA CENTRA DONORIEM UN UKRAINAS BĒGĻIEM

Goda ģimenes, Valsts asinsdonoru centra Donoru privilēģiju kartes īpašniekiem un bēgļiem no Ukrainas atlaide visam Home & Garden preču klāstam.

SEKOJIET MUMS SOCIĀLAJOS MEDIJOS:
  • SSL Secured
KONTAKTI

Kärcher klientu serviss
klientuserviss@karcher.com, +371 67 808 707

17.01. 8–17

P.–Pk. 8–17

Interneta veikals
e-veikals@karcher.com, +371 27 062 989

17.01. 8–17

P.–Pk. 8–17

Kärcher centrs Rīga, Pildas iela 15
veikals.riga@karcher.com, +371 29 908 518

17.01. 9–18

P.–Pk. 9–18
S. 10–15
Sv. Slēgts

Kärcher serviss Rīga, Gunāra Astras iela 9
serviss.lv@karcher.com, +371 67 808 709

17.01. 8–19

P.–Pk. 8–19
S.–Sv. Slēgts

Kärcher centrs Liepāja, Zemnieku iela 60
veikals.liepaja@karcher.com, +371 26 824 828

17.01. 9–18

P.–Pk. 9–18
S. 10–15
Sv. Slēgts

Kärcher serviss Liepāja, Zemnieku iela 60
serviss.liepaja@karcher.com, +371 67 808 709

17.01. 9–18

P.–Pk. 9–18
S.–Sv. Slēgts

Kärcher centrs Gustava Zemgala gatvē 71 – Slēgts

INFORMĀCIJA
Biedrs organizācijā

Karcher SIA ir Vācijas-Baltijas Tirdzniecības kameras Igaunijā, Latvijā, Lietuvā biedrs. AHK pārstāv Vācijas-Baltijas biznesa intereses un apvieno vairāk nekā 440 biedruzņēmumus.

JURIDISKĀ INFORMĀCIJA
© 2026 Karcher SIA - Latvija