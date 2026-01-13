Šļūtenes ratiņi HT 3.420 Kit 5/8
Compact hose trolley with height adjustable handle, angled hose connector, free-wheeling crank, and innovative folding function for space-saving stowage. Fully assembled.
The ready-to-use Hose Trolley HT 3.420 Kit 5/8" serves perfectly when watering mid-sized to larger areas and gardens. Thanks to its innovative folding function, it can be stowed away without difficulties and very space-saving. The features: height adjustable handle, 20 m 5/8" PrimoFlex®-hose, Nozzle Plus (2.645-177), 3 x hose connector, 1 x hose connector with Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adapter and G1/2 reducer. Capacity: 40 m 1/2"-hose or 30 m 5/8"-hose or 20 m 3/4"-hose. Fully assembled. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!
Īpašības un ieguvumi
1 šļūtenes savienojums ar Aqua Stop
20 m 5/8" PrimoFlex® šļūtene
3 standarta šļūtenes savienotāji
Gatava izmantošanai
Brīvgaitas spoles kloķis
- Vienkārša šļūtenes uztīšana un atritināšana.
G 3/4 krāna adapters un G 1/2 reduktors
Lieli riteņi
- Uzlabota pārvietojamība.
Regulējams rokturis
Kapacitāte: 40 m 1/2" šļūtene vai 30 m 5/8" šļūtene, vai 20 m 3/4" šļūtene
- Piemērots visām populārākajām dārza šļūtenēm
Salocīšanas funkcija
- Vietu taupoša uzglabāšana.
Specifikācijas
Tehniskie dati
|Šļūtenes garums (m)
|20
|Šļūtenes ietilpība spolē (m)
|maks. 20 (5/8")
|Plīšanas spiediens (bar)
|24
|Krāsa
|melna
|Svars (kg)
|5.4
|Svars, ieskaitot iepakojumu (kg)
|5.4
|Izmēri (G x P x A) (mm)
|390 x 450 x 700
Savienojot šos produktus ar dzeramā ūdens tīklu, Jums jāievēro EN 1717 prasības. Ja nepieciešams, sazinieties ar sanitārā dienesta speciālistu!
Aprīkojums
- Smidzināšanas veids – konusveida strūkla
- Smidzināšanas veids – punktveida strūkla
