The ready-to-use Hose Trolley HT 3.420 Kit 5/8" serves perfectly when watering mid-sized to larger areas and gardens. Thanks to its innovative folding function, it can be stowed away without difficulties and very space-saving. The features: height adjustable handle, 20 m 5/8" PrimoFlex®-hose, Nozzle Plus (2.645-177), 3 x hose connector, 1 x hose connector with Aqua Stop, G3/4 tap adapter and G1/2 reducer. Capacity: 40 m 1/2"-hose or 30 m 5/8"-hose or 20 m 3/4"-hose. Fully assembled. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water!