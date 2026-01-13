Šļūtenes ratiņi HT 80 M

Robust hose trolley HT 80 m with adjustable steel frame and ergonomic grip. Robust, rust-resistant steel frame and drum. With hose guide and smooth running hand crank.

High-quality hose trolley HT 80 with steel frame ideal for watering medium-sized to large areas and gardens. Metal frame and drum. Both elements are rust-resistant and extremely robust. Height adjustable frame with non-slip, ergonomic grip for ease of use. Further features: hose guide, smooth running crank handle and angled hose connector. Including two Plus universal hose connectors. Everything you need for the perfect garden. Kärcher innovative hose storage systems set new standards in function, design and quality. Modern, compact hose trolleys allow quick and easy hose winding without manual guide. Kärcher hose trolleys are compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water.

Īpašības un ieguvumi
Šļūtenes savienojums (leņķveida)
  • Pateicoties leņķiskajam šļūtenes savienojumam, šļūtene nav sasista. Tādējādi tiek garantēta maksimāla ūdens plūsma.
Regulējams rokturis
Ar 2 universāliem šļūtenes savienotājiem Plus
Neslīdošs ergonomisks rokturis
  • Ērta rokturi vieglai lietošanai.
Šļūtenes fiksators un brīvgaitas kloķa rokturis
  • Vieglai šļūtenes iztīšanai un uztīšanai.
Tērauda rāmis un cilindrs
  • Izturīgs un izturīgs pret rūsu.
Specifikācijas

Tehniskie dati

Šļūtenes ietilpība spolē (m) maks. 80 (1/2") / maks. 60 (5/8") / maks. 40 (3/4")
Krāsa melna
Svars (kg) 5.8
Svars, ieskaitot iepakojumu (kg) 6.4
Izmēri (G x P x A) (mm) 420 x 570 x 853

Iekārtas komplektācijā iekļauts:

  • Šļūtenes savienojums: 2 Gabals(i)
Šļūtenes ratiņi HT 80 M
Piederumi
Atrast Šļūtenes ratiņi HT 80 M rezerves daļas

Atrodiet Kärcher tīrīšanas iekārtu rezerves daļas un diagrammas. Izvēlieties “Atrast rezerves daļas”, lai sāktu meklēšanu, vai sazinieties ar pilnvaroto Kärcher izplatītāju vai mazumtirgotāju.

INTERNETA VEIKALS
MAKSĀŠANAS VEIDI

Ar maksājumu karti tiešsaistē vai ar bankas pārskaitījumu.

PREČU PIEGĀDE

Piegāde 7,99 EUR apmērā ar DPD kurjeru visā Latvijā.

ATBALSTS GODA ĢIMENĒM, VALSTS ASINSDONORA CENTRA DONORIEM UN UKRAINAS BĒGĻIEM

Goda ģimenes, Valsts asinsdonoru centra Donoru privilēģiju kartes īpašniekiem un bēgļiem no Ukrainas atlaide visam Home & Garden preču klāstam.

SEKOJIET MUMS SOCIĀLAJOS MEDIJOS:
  • SSL Secured
KONTAKTI

Kärcher klientu serviss
klientuserviss@karcher.com, +371 67 808 707

P.–Pk. 8–17

Interneta veikals
e-veikals@karcher.com, +371 27 062 989

P.–Pk. 8–17

Kärcher centrs Rīga, Pildas iela 15
veikals.riga@karcher.com, +371 29 908 518

30.01. 9–16

P.–Pk. 9–18
S. 10–15
Sv. Slēgts

Kärcher serviss Rīga, Gunāra Astras iela 9
serviss.lv@karcher.com, +371 67 808 709

30.01. 8–15

P.–Pk. 8–19
S.–Sv. Slēgts

Kärcher centrs Liepāja, Zemnieku iela 60
veikals.liepaja@karcher.com, +371 26 824 828

30.01. 9–12
31.01. Slēgts

P.–Pk. 9–18
S. 10–15
Sv. Slēgts

Kärcher serviss Liepāja, Zemnieku iela 60
serviss.liepaja@karcher.com, +371 67 808 709

30.01. 9–12
31.01. Slēgts

P.–Pk. 9–18
S.–Sv. Slēgts

Kärcher centrs Gustava Zemgala gatvē 71 – Slēgts

INFORMĀCIJA
Biedrs organizācijā

Karcher SIA ir Vācijas-Baltijas Tirdzniecības kameras Igaunijā, Latvijā, Lietuvā biedrs. AHK pārstāv Vācijas-Baltijas biznesa intereses un apvieno vairāk nekā 440 biedruzņēmumus.

JURIDISKĀ INFORMĀCIJA
© 2026 Karcher SIA - Latvija