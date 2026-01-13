Šļūtenes ratiņi HT 80 M
High-quality hose trolley HT 80 with steel frame ideal for watering medium-sized to large areas and gardens. Metal frame and drum. Both elements are rust-resistant and extremely robust. Height adjustable frame with non-slip, ergonomic grip for ease of use. Further features: hose guide, smooth running crank handle and angled hose connector. Including two Plus universal hose connectors. Everything you need for the perfect garden. Kärcher innovative hose storage systems set new standards in function, design and quality. Modern, compact hose trolleys allow quick and easy hose winding without manual guide. Kärcher hose trolleys are compatible with all available click systems. Watering with Kärcher is the smart way to water.
Īpašības un ieguvumi
Šļūtenes savienojums (leņķveida)
- Pateicoties leņķiskajam šļūtenes savienojumam, šļūtene nav sasista. Tādējādi tiek garantēta maksimāla ūdens plūsma.
Regulējams rokturis
Ar 2 universāliem šļūtenes savienotājiem Plus
Neslīdošs ergonomisks rokturis
- Ērta rokturi vieglai lietošanai.
Šļūtenes fiksators un brīvgaitas kloķa rokturis
- Vieglai šļūtenes iztīšanai un uztīšanai.
Tērauda rāmis un cilindrs
- Izturīgs un izturīgs pret rūsu.
Specifikācijas
Tehniskie dati
|Šļūtenes ietilpība spolē (m)
|maks. 80 (1/2") / maks. 60 (5/8") / maks. 40 (3/4")
|Krāsa
|melna
|Svars (kg)
|5.8
|Svars, ieskaitot iepakojumu (kg)
|6.4
|Izmēri (G x P x A) (mm)
|420 x 570 x 853
Iekārtas komplektācijā iekļauts:
- Šļūtenes savienojums: 2 Gabals(i)
Piederumi
Atrast Šļūtenes ratiņi HT 80 M rezerves daļas
Atrodiet Kärcher tīrīšanas iekārtu rezerves daļas un diagrammas. Izvēlieties “Atrast rezerves daļas”, lai sāktu meklēšanu, vai sazinieties ar pilnvaroto Kärcher izplatītāju vai mazumtirgotāju.