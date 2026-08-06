Augstas veiktspējas sprausla , 080
Ventilatora strūklas sprausla lielām zonām, kā arī noturīgiem netīrumiem un traipiem.
Practical triple nozzle with different jets designed for quick and easy changeover by turning the nozzle. The following jets are available: High-pressure pencil jet, high-pressure fan jet (25°) and low-pressure fan jet (40°; manual adjustment necessary). For high-pressure cleaners with injectors; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application. Connector: M18 x 1.5.
Specifikācijas
Tehniskie dati
|Sprauslas izmērs ( )
|80
|Savienošanas vītne
|EASY!Lock
|Krāsa
|Sudraba