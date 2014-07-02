Cauruļu tīrīšanas uzgalis
16 mm cauruļu tīrīšanas uzgalis ar iekšējo vītni. Dažādi strūklas virzieni videi draudzīgai aizsērējušu notekcauruļu un cauruļu tīrīšanai.
Pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread, 16 mm diameter. Nozzle has different jet directions for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes. Three nozzle jets tilted back at a 30° angle allow the nozzle and hose to move freely through the pipe. Pipe cleaning nozzle with R 1/8" connection for connecting to pipe cleaning hose.
Specifikācijas
Tehniskie dati
|Diametrs (mm)
|16
|Sprauslas izmērs ( )
|65
|Skrūvējamā vītne
|R 1/8"