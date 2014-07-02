Help for allergy sufferers and ideal for those who love clean air: EPA 12 high-performance filter reliably retains pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mites. High-performance filter guarantees reliable filtration of all allergens and dust and ensures perfect cleanliness. The discharged air is cleaner than the room air, with 99.9% of all allergenic particles larger than 0.3 µ retained. The ideal solution for people with especially high hygiene requirements.