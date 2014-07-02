EPA 12 filtrs
HEPA 12 augstas veiktspējas filtrs uzticami noder pret ērcītēm, ziedputekšņiem, sporām un sēnītēm. Tiek savākti 99,9% no visām daļiņām, kas ir lielākas par 0,3 µ.
Help for allergy sufferers and ideal for those who love clean air: EPA 12 high-performance filter reliably retains pollen, fungal spores, bacteria and mites. High-performance filter guarantees reliable filtration of all allergens and dust and ensures perfect cleanliness. The discharged air is cleaner than the room air, with 99.9% of all allergenic particles larger than 0.3 µ retained. The ideal solution for people with especially high hygiene requirements.
Īpašības un ieguvumi
Augstas efektivitātes filtrēšanas jauda
- Ziedputekšņu, sēnīšu sporu, baktēriju un ērču ekskrementu filtrēšana.
- Uzticama alergēnu un putekļu filtrēšana.
Ideāli piemērots alerģijas slimniekiem
- Tiek uztverti 99,9% no visām alerģiju izraisošajām daļiņām, kas lielākas par 0,3 µm.
Specifikācijas
Tehniskie dati
|Krāsa
|melna
|Svars (kg)
|0.1
|Svars, ieskaitot iepakojumu (kg)
|0.1
|Izmēri (G x P x A) (mm)
|158 x 105 x 22