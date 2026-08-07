Furtun de înaltă presiune pentru industria alimentară, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x Conector tambur AVS
Specificații tehnice
Date tehnice
|ID ( )
|ID 8
|Temperatură (°C)
|max. 155
|Presiunea maximă (bar)
|400
|Lungime (m)
|20
|Filet de racordare
|1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x Conector tambur AVS
|Greutate cu ambalaj (kg)
|7
Masini compatibile
- HDS 8/18 -4 St EU-I
- Tambur automat pentru furtun din oțel inoxidabil / material sintetic, 20 m
- Tambur automat pentru furtun vopsit gri bazalt, 20 m
- Tambur automat pentru furtun, din oțel inoxidabil, include suport pivotant, 20 m
- Tambur automat pentru furtun, oțel / plastic acoperit cu pulbere, 20 m
- Tambur automat pentru furtun, vopsit, 20 m