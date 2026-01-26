Solutie pentru intretinerea interiorului auto RM 652, 500ml

Îngrijire și protecție pentru toate suprafețele din plastic și cauciuc. Aspect mat, reda suprafețelor aspectul de nou, pentru materiale impermeabile.

Îngrijire și protecție pentru toate suprafețele din plastic și cauciuc (de exemplu, bord, panourile de uși) Îngrijire care păstrează valoarea, ascunde zgârieturile superficiale, împrospătează culoarea și luciul și oferă o senzație plăcută la atingere. Previne murdărirea secundară, suprafața netedă care respinge apa și murdăria

Specificații tehnice

Date tehnice

Dimensiunea ambalajului (ml) 500
Unitate ambalare (Bucată) 8
Greutate cu ambalaj (kg) 0,6
Dimensiuni (L x l x î) (mm) 80 x 80 x 280
Solutie pentru intretinerea interiorului auto RM 652, 500ml
Masini compatibile
Domenii de intrebuintare
  • Suprafețe din plastic
INFORMAȚIE UTILĂ

Date de contact ale Karcher Centrelor

Magazin online

Promoțiile noastre

Karcher know-how

 

CONFORMITATE ȘI INTEGRITATE

Codul de conduită Karcher 

CONTACTE

Reprezentanţa oficială al concernului german Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG în Republica Moldova

Oficiul Central

str. Albișoara, 78/5, MD-2005,
mun. Chișinău, Republica Moldova
Secția Vînzări directe tel.: +373 (22) 806 306
Anticamera tel:. +373 (22) 806 300
e-mail: info@karcher.md

REȚELE SOCIALE
  • SSL Secured
CO₂- NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher Moldova