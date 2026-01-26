Solutie pentru intretinerea interiorului auto RM 652, 500ml
Îngrijire și protecție pentru toate suprafețele din plastic și cauciuc. Aspect mat, reda suprafețelor aspectul de nou, pentru materiale impermeabile.
Îngrijire și protecție pentru toate suprafețele din plastic și cauciuc (de exemplu, bord, panourile de uși) Îngrijire care păstrează valoarea, ascunde zgârieturile superficiale, împrospătează culoarea și luciul și oferă o senzație plăcută la atingere. Previne murdărirea secundară, suprafața netedă care respinge apa și murdăria
Specificații tehnice
Date tehnice
|Dimensiunea ambalajului (ml)
|500
|Unitate ambalare (Bucată)
|8
|Greutate cu ambalaj (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensiuni (L x l x î) (mm)
|80 x 80 x 280
Masini compatibile
- G 7.180
- K 2
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Classic
Domenii de intrebuintare
- Suprafețe din plastic