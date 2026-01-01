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    3-way distributor | Kärcher

    Kärcher water distributor with three yellow adjustable knobs and multiple hose connectors.

    3-way distributor

    Order number: 2.645-200.0

    3-way distributor with 3 independent, individually adjustable water connections. Ideal for connecting three hoses to one individual tap. (G1 tap connector, G3/4 reduction piece.)
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.