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    Abrasive cloth set abrasiv for floor nozzle EasyFix | Kärcher

    Two Kärcher microfiber cloths with grey stripes and branded tags, laid flat on a white background.

    Abrasive cloth set abrasiv for floor nozzle EasyFix

    Order number: 2.863-309.0

    The EasyFix abrasive floor cleaning cloths remove even stubborn stains from scratch-resistant stone floors. The hook-and-loop system allows easy attachment and removal without contact with dirt.          