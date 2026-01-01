Abrasive cloth set abrasiv for floor nozzle EasyFix | Kärcher

With the EasyFix abrasive floor cleaning cloth set, all stains disappear from scratch-resistant stone floors. The set includes 2 highly absorbent, microfibre floor cleaning cloths that ensure excellent and hygienic cleaning results. The floor cleaning cloths are simply secured onto the EasyFix steam cleaner floor nozzle with the hook-and-loop system, and work can then start with cleaning guaranteed into all the corners and edges. A particularly convenient feature is the detachment of the hard-wearing floor cleaning cloth from the floor nozzle without any contact with dirt: for this purpose, simply step on the base strap attached to the cloth and pull the floor nozzle away and up. The cloths can then be cleaned in the washing machine at 60 °C.

High-quality microfibre Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners. Convenient hook-and-loop system Easy to attach the floor cleaning cloth to the floor nozzle by simply pressing on it. No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning. Base strap on the floor cleaning cloth No contact with dirt when replacing the cloth: simply step on the base strap and pull the floor nozzle away and up. Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle For the effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.