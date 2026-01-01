Basic suction filter with backflow preventer, 1" | Kärcher

Basic suction filter with backflow preventer for 1" hoses. Suitable for connecting to cut lengths of suction hose for garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use. The backflow preventer prevents the backflow of water and shortens the priming time. Includes hose clamp.

Non-return valve The non-return valve prevents the pumped water from flowing back and therefore shortens the re-suction time. For connecting to bulk suction hose. For individual set-up of a suction hose kit