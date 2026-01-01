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    Basic suction filter with backflow preventer, 1" | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher hose connector with filter, threaded end, and metal clamp on a white background.

    Basic suction filter with backflow preventer, 1"

    Order number: 6.997-342.0

    Basic suction filter with backflow preventer for connection to cut lengths of 1" suction hose.