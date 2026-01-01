Basic suction filter with backflow preventer, 3/4" | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.997-345.0Basic suction filter with backflow preventer for connection to cut lengths of 3/4" suction hose.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
40 x 146 x 40
Weight (kg)
0.1
Sizes
Suitable for 3/4'' hoses
Colour
Black
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Application areas