2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Brass nozzle | Kärcher

    Kärcher brass hose connector with black grip, featuring a push-button mechanism and rubber seal.

    Brass nozzle

    Order number: 2.645-054.0

    Extremely robust brass nozzle for watering small/medium-sized areas. Ergonomic rubber ring handle for easy handling. Adjustable spraying pattern – from power jet to spray mist.