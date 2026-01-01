Brass tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.645-013.0Robust, durable brass tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer for connection to two thread sizes. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection.
Thread size
G3/4 + G1/2
Colour
brass
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
44 x 37 x 37
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas