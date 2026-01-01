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    Brass tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer | Kärcher

    Brass hose connector with black rubber grip and threaded end, isolated on white background.

    Brass tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer

    Order number: 2.645-013.0

    Robust, durable brass tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer for connection to two thread sizes. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection.