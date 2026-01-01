2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Cartridge filter KFI 1310 | Kärcher

    White cylindrical pleated filter with black top and bottom edges, standing upright against a white background.

    Cartridge filter KFI 1310

    Order number: 2.863-327.0

    Reliable quality for superior filter performance: the fleece cartridge filter for WD 1 / WD 1 Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner.