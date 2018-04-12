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    Cartridge filter KFI 3310 | Kärcher

    Orange cylindrical filter with white top and pleated sides, featuring a black central opening.

    Cartridge filter KFI 3310

    Order number: 2.863-303.0

    Cartridge filter for vacuuming fine and coarse dirt and liquids without having to change the filter. Suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners.