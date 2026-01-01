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    Circular sprinkler CS 90 Spike | Kärcher

    Kärcher garden sprinkler with a yellow adjustable nozzle and black stake base, isolated on a white background.

    Circular sprinkler CS 90 Spike

    Order number: 2.645-024.0

    Circular sprinkler CS 90 with strong spike ideal for watering small areas and gardens and suitable for use on uneven or sloping areas. Max. watering area: 64 sqm.