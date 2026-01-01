2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Control valve | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher hose connector with black grip and locking mechanism, isolated on white background.

    Control valve

    Order number: 2.645-198.0

    Control valve for placing between hose and sprinkler. For stepless regulation of the water flow from 0 to maximum. Includes 2-way connector for connecting two hoses.