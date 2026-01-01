2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Drip Nozzle | Kärcher

    Black plastic clip with a cylindrical top and a pointed metal tip, isolated on a white background.

    Drip Nozzle

    Order number: 2.645-234.0

    The drip collars with integrated needle can be attached at any point on the Kärcher Rain System® hose. The adjustable dripper enables direct watering of plants.