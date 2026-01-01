2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Water filter vacuum cleaner DS 5.800 Waterfilter | Kärcher

    Yellow Kärcher vacuum cleaner with hose, nozzle, and accessories including a filter, brush, and cleaning solution bottle.

    Water filter vacuum cleaner

    DS 5.800 Waterfilter

    Order number: 1.195-210.0