2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Water filter vacuum cleaner DS 6.000 Mediclean *SEA | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner with various attachments, including brushes, filters, and a cleaning solution bottle, on a white background.

    Water filter vacuum cleaner

    DS 6.000 Mediclean *SEA

    Order number: 1.195-207.0