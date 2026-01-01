EasyFix Mini floor nozzle set | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.863-280.0With convenient hook-and-loop system and compatible microfibre floor cloth: The EasyFix Mini floor nozzle set for steam cleaners enables cloth replacement without having to come into contact with dirt. Especially suitable for use in small spaces and hard-to-reach areas.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
243 x 101 x 96
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
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