EasyFix Mini floor nozzle set | Kärcher

The EasyFix Mini steam cleaner floor nozzle comes with a compatible microfibre floor cloth and ensures excellent cleaning results on hard floors – even in hard-to-reach corners and along edges. Using the clever hook-and-loop system, the microfibre floor cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle: Simply press the floor cleaning cloth onto the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle and it's ready to use. After cleaning, the microfibre floor cloth can be removed from the EasyFix Mini floor nozzle without having to come into contact with dirt: Simply step on the strap attached to the cloth and pull the floor nozzle away and up.

Convenient hook-and-loop system Simply press the floor cleaning cloth to the floor nozzle EasyFix to attach it. No slipping of the floor cleaning cloth when cleaning. Strap on the floor cleaning cloth No contact with dirt when replacing the cloth: simply step on the base strap and pull the floor nozzle away and up. Innovative lamella technology Thanks to the lamella, the steam is distributed evenly over the cleaning surface and on the microfibre floor cloth. Flexible nozzle joint Ergonomic and effective cleaning regardless of the user's height. Ideal for reaching underneath furniture. Floor cleaning cloth covers all sides of the floor nozzle For effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas. High-quality microfibre Optimum dirt loosening and a high level of dirt pick-up for thorough cleaning results on all hard surfaces. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners. Especially suited for small spaces and hard-to-reach areas For perfect cleaning results and a larger cleaned surface area.