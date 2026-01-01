Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    EasyFix Mini floor nozzle set | Kärcher

    Kärcher steam cleaner floor nozzle with black handle and white cleaning pad.

    EasyFix Mini floor nozzle set

    Order number: 2.863-280.0

    With convenient hook-and-loop system and compatible microfibre floor cloth: The EasyFix Mini floor nozzle set for steam cleaners enables cloth replacement without having to come into contact with dirt. Especially suitable for use in small spaces and hard-to-reach areas.