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    EasyFix Mini microfibre cloth set for floor nozzle | Kärcher

    Two white Kärcher microfibre cloths with tags, laid flat on a white background.

    EasyFix Mini microfibre cloth set for floor nozzle

    Order number: 2.863-296.0

    Cloth can be changed without having to come into contact with dirt: The high-quality EasyFix Mini microfibre floor cloths. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, they are easy and quick to attach to and remove from the EasyFix Mini steam cleaner floor nozzle.