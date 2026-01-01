EPA filter | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 6.414-631.0Washable EPA filter for BR 45/22 scrubber dryer and DS 6 spray extraction cleaner from Kärcher. Withholds tiny dust particles and allergens from the condensed moist air.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
195 x 97 x 34
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Weight (kg)
0.1
Colour
White
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information