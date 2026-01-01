2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    EPA filter | Kärcher

    Rectangular white filter with orange frame, featuring pleated design, isolated on white background.

    EPA filter

    Order number: 6.414-631.0

    Washable EPA filter for BR 45/22 scrubber dryer and DS 6 spray extraction cleaner from Kärcher. Withholds tiny dust particles and allergens from the condensed moist air.