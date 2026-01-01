Floor cleaner FC 7 Cordless | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Floor cleaner
Order number: 1.055-701.0
Area performance per battery charge (m²)
175
Tank capacity, fresh water (ml)
400
Tank capacity, dirty water (ml)
200
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
100 - 240
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Roller working width (mm)
300
Floor drying time (min)
2
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
59
Battery voltage (V)
25
Battery capacity (Ah)
2.85
Battery run time (min)
45
Battery charge time (h)
4
Battery type
Lithium-ion battery
Colour
White
Weight without accessories (kg)
4.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
310 x 230 x 1210
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Application areas