Floor cleaner FC 7 Cordless | Kärcher

No more vacuuming before wiping! Thanks to two counter-rotating Duo!Move pairs of rollers and the Hygienic!Spin+ function, our FC 7 Cordless floor cleaner eliminates up to 99.9% of all bacteria³⁾ and also removes dry and wet everyday dirt quickly and effortlessly from all hard floors – even in very stubborn cases and always cleans right up to the edge, thanks to the switchable boost function. Even hair is picked up thanks to the hair filters. This results in time savings of up to 50%²⁾ compared to conventional cleaning methods and around 20% better cleaning results compared to a normal wiping mop¹⁾. The hover effect sees the device literally float above the floor, meaning you need to apply less force. With a run time of 45 minutes, the powerful battery can clean up to 175 m² of resistant hard floors and crevices. The 180° Pass!Under design ensures perfect accessibility of furniture. The water quantity and rotation speed of the automatically moistened rollers can be adjusted to suit the floor in two cleaning levels.

2-in-1: removes everyday dirt in just one step 50 per cent time saving²⁾: Duo!Move technology with two counter-rotating pairs of rollers enables thorough wiping without tedious vacuuming beforehand. Optimum hair pickup by means of integrated hair filter. Cleans right up to the edge. Wiping is 20%¹⁾ cleaner than using a wiping mop and significantly more comfortable. 2-tank system with Hygienic!Spin+: permanent wetting of the rollers from the fresh water tank while the dirt is collected in the dirty water tank. For up to 99.9%³⁾ bacterial elimination. Effortless: No dragging a bucket around, no wringing out the floor cleaning cloth by hand, no scrubbing. Pure!Roll® rollers are machine-washable at 60 °C Can be tilted 180°, easy to manoeuvre and self-standing Easy cleaning around objects and under furniture thanks to flexible swivel joint and 180° Pass!Under design. Two counter-rotating Duo!Move pairs of rollers ensure gentle and effortless gliding over the floor. Practical for work interruptions: Device stands alone. Extremely quiet Pleasant volume of only 59 dB. Two different cleaning modes plus boost function Roller rotation and amount of water can be adjusted depending on the type of dirt and floor, additional Boost function for stubborn dirt. Suitable for all hard floors – including parquet, laminate, stone and ceramic tiles, PVC and vinyl. Low residual moisture means that floors can be walked on again after approximately 2 minutes. Run time of approx. 45 minutes thanks to the powerful lithium-ion battery Maximum freedom of movement when cleaning thanks to being independent from power outlets – no need to keep changing outlets. Three-stage LED display acts as an intuitive battery level indicator. Easy cleaning of the device with the System!Clean function System!Clean self-cleaning mode for quick cleaning of hoses and rollers with 400 roller revolutions per minute. Simple cleaning of hair filters with supplied cleaning brush. Dishwasher-safe waste water tank can be emptied without coming into contact with dirt. Intelligent tank level monitoring Visual and acoustic signal for empty fresh water tank and full dirty water tank. Overflow protection: automatic shutdown if dirty water tank is not emptied. Parking and cleaning station Higher device position in the parking station for simple removal and drying of rollers. Practical storage of accessories in the cleaning station.