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    Filter bags for robot station (3 x 4 litres) | Kärcher

    Stack of white vacuum cleaner bags with a cardboard attachment on top.

    Filter bags for robot station (3 x 4 litres)

    Order number: 2.269-644.0

    The high-quality fleece filter bags for the multifunction station of the RVF 7 Comfort and the extraction station of the RCV 5 ensure easy and hygienic disposal of dirt and dust.