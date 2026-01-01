Filter bags for robot station (3 x 4 litres) | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.269-644.0The high-quality fleece filter bags for the multifunction station of the RVF 7 Comfort and the extraction station of the RCV 5 ensure easy and hygienic disposal of dirt and dust.
Quantity (Piece(s))
3
Colour
White
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
185 x 155 x 145
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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