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    Filter set AF 20 | Kärcher

    Sale
    Two black rectangular air filters with mesh surfaces, standing upright on a white background.

    Filter set AF 20

    Order number: 2.863-056.0

    Strong performance, huge efficiency: The replacement filter kit for the AF 20 air purifier comprises H13 filter material and has an antibacterial-coated active carbon element.