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    Filter set AF 30 | Kärcher

    Two black honeycomb-patterned air filters standing upright against a white background.

    Filter set AF 30

    Order number: 2.863-067.0

    High air flow rate meets efficiency: The replacement filter kit for the AF 30 air purifier comprises H13 filter material and has an antibacterial-coated active carbon element.