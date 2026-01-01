Filter set AF 30 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.863-067.0High air flow rate meets efficiency: The replacement filter kit for the AF 30 air purifier comprises H13 filter material and has an antibacterial-coated active carbon element.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
357 x 178 x 80
Weight (kg)
0.9
Packaging unit (Piece(s))
2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
1
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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