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    Filter set FCV 4 | Kärcher

    Black rectangular filter and black mesh pad on white background.

    Filter set FCV 4

    Order number: 2.863-383.0

    Two-step reliable Duo!Pure filter system for the FCV 4 vacuum mop from Kärcher, comprising a flat pleated filter and a sponge filter.