Filter set | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.863-312.099.5 per cent of the tiniest particles, fungal spores, bacteria and allergens such as mite excrement or pollen are reliably eliminated from the exhaust air by our EPA 12 high-performance filter.
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
90 x 85 x 26
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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