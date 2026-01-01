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    Filter set | Kärcher

    Round vacuum cleaner filter with black frame and white pleated surface, labelled "UP," next to a white mesh cover.

    Filter set

    Order number: 2.863-312.0

    99.5 per cent of the tiniest particles, fungal spores, bacteria and allergens such as mite excrement or pollen are reliably eliminated from the exhaust air by our EPA 12 high-performance filter.