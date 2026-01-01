FJ 3 foam jet | Kärcher

FJ 3 foam nozzle with extra powerful foam for easy cleaning of all surfaces such as paint, glass and stone. Ideal for vehicles, winter gardens, garden furniture, façades, stairways, caravans, paths, walls, venetian blinds, terraces, driveways etc. Container capacity approx. 0.3 litres. Pour Kärcher detergent directly into the foam nozzle, attach the nozzle to the gun and apply the foam. The jet level can be adjusted as required. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers of the K 2 to K 7 classes. Ideal for use with Kärcher ultra foam cleaner.

Easy replacement of various RM Extremely user-friendly. Powerful, adhering foam Effortless cleaning of all surfaces Transparent detergent container Contents always visible.