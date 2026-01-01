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    FJ 3 foam jet | Kärcher

    Kärcher foam nozzle attachment with a black spray head and a translucent container.

    FJ 3 foam jet

    Order number: 2.643-150.0

    FJ 3 foam nozzle for cleaning with powerful foam (e.g. ultra foam cleaner). For cars, motorcycles etc. and for applying cleaning products to stone and wood surfaces and façades.
    For old trigger guns pre 2010 (gun M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) required.