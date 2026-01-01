FJ 3 foam jet | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.643-150.0FJ 3 foam nozzle for cleaning with powerful foam (e.g. ultra foam cleaner). For cars, motorcycles etc. and for applying cleaning products to stone and wood surfaces and façades.
Colour
anthracite
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
93 x 201 x 120
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas