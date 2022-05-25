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    Flat pleated filter KFI 4410 | Kärcher

    Rectangular air filter with orange frame and pleated white paper.

    Flat pleated filter KFI 4410

    Order number: 2.863-005.0

    Flat pleated filter for vacuuming fine and coarse dirt and liquids without having to change the filter.