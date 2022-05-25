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    Flat-pleated filter Renovation KFI 4440 | Kärcher

    Rectangular air filter with white pleated paper and black frame, isolated on a white background.

    Flat-pleated filter Renovation KFI 4440

    Order number: 2.863-354.0

    Special flat pleated filter for long-lasting suction power when vacuuming fine dust during renovations and when working with power tools. Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.