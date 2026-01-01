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    Fleece filter bag | Kärcher

    Five white vacuum cleaner bags with cardboard attachments stacked vertically.

    Fleece filter bag

    Order number: 2.863-236.0

    Fleece filter bag with a practical locking system for hygienic removal without coming into contact with any dirt. Suitable for the Kärcher VC 2 vacuum cleaner.