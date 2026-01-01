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    Fleece filter bag | Kärcher

    Stack of Kärcher vacuum cleaner bags with yellow plastic fittings on a white background.

    Fleece filter bag

    Order number: 6.904-329.0

    Five-ply fleece filter bag, extremely tear-resistant, maintains suction power for longer, high dust retention rate.