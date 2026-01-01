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    Fleece filter bags KFI 137 | Kärcher

    Stack of Kärcher vacuum cleaner bags with cardboard inlet, placed on a white background.

    Fleece filter bags KFI 137

    Order number: 2.863-326.0

    Designed for the wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 / WD 1 Classic / WD 1s Classic: the 3-layered fleece filter bag for long lasting suction power and high dust retention.