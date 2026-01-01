Fleece filter bags KFI 137 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Order number: 2.863-326.0Designed for the wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 / WD 1 Classic / WD 1s Classic: the 3-layered fleece filter bag for long lasting suction power and high dust retention.
Colour
White
Weight (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
215 x 230 x 6
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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