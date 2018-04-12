2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Fleece filter bags KFI 357 | Kärcher

    Stack of Kärcher vacuum cleaner bags with black attachment ring on top, logo visible.

    Fleece filter bags KFI 357

    Order number: 2.863-314.0

    The extremely tear-resistant KFI 357 fleece filter bags easily cope with vacuuming dry and damp dirt. Suitable for Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners and spray extraction cleaners.