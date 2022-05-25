2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Fleece filter bags KFI 487 | Kärcher

    Stack of four white Kärcher vacuum cleaner bags with black plastic connectors.

    Fleece filter bags KFI 487

    Order number: 2.863-006.0

    Extremely tear-resistant fleece filter bag, ideal for vacuuming dry and damp dirt. Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.