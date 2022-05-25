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    Fleece filter bags Renovation KFI 489 | Kärcher

    Stack of Kärcher vacuum cleaner bags with black plastic fittings on a white background.

    Fleece filter bags Renovation KFI 489

    Order number: 2.863-355.0

    Special fleece filter bag for long-lasting suction power when vacuuming fine dust during renovations and when working with power tools. Suitable for Kärcher wet and dry vacuum cleaners.