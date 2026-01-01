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    Foam filter MV 1/WD 1 | Kärcher

    Black foam filter in a curved shape, resting on a white surface.

    Foam filter MV 1/WD 1

    Order number: 2.863-016.0

    Foam filter suitable for Kärcher MV 1/WD 1 wet and dry vacuum cleaners.