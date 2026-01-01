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    G3/4 tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher hose connector with threaded cap, shown on a white background.

    G3/4 tap adaptor with G1/2 reducer

    Order number: 2.645-006.0

    Extremely tough tap connector 3/4" thread with 1/2" thread reducer. The reducer allows connection to two thread sizes. Compatible with all click systems.
    When connecting these products to the drinking water network, you must observe the requirements of EN 1717. If necessary, ask your sanitary specialist.