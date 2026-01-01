HEPA 12 filter* | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.414-805.0The HEPA 12 high-performance filter (EN 1822:1998) can be relied on to capture at least 99.5% of all particles, including pollen, fungal spores, bacteria, viruses and mite faeces.
Quantity (Piece(s))
1
Colour
black
Weight (kg)
0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
140 x 101 x 46
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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