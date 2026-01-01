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    HEPA 12 filter* | Kärcher

    Kärcher vacuum cleaner filter with a black frame and pleated white material, viewed from an angle.

    HEPA 12 filter*

    Order number: 6.414-805.0

    The HEPA 12 high-performance filter (EN 1822:1998) can be relied on to capture at least 99.5% of all particles, including pollen, fungal spores, bacteria, viruses and mite faeces.